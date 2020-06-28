Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two dacoits and a police officer got injured in a firing incident in the juris­diction of Police Station (PS) Pirwad­haiin wee hours of Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

The maimed police officer was iden­tified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Zaheer while dacoits as Khalil and Ali Noor, who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, he said.

According to him, police held two notorious dacoits Khalil and Ali Noor, the active members of Khan Baba gang three days ago for their involve­ment in more than 50 incidents of street crime. He said a police officer and the two dacoits got injured with firing of the members of dacoit gang. He said police also retaliated but the attackers managed to escape from the scene. He said police moved the in­jured dacoits and ASI to hospital for cure.

He said police have launched a man­hunt to arrest the fleeing attackers. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounis appreciat­ed the efforts of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division RaiMazhar and his team for arresting the mem­bers of dacoit gang. CPO also ordered the police to arrest the fleeing attack­ers. On the other hand, RattaAmral police held two dacoits and recovered weapons and cash from their posses­sion. The detained accused have been identified as Musawar and Shehzad against whom cases were registered while investigation is on.