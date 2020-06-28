RAWALPINDI - Two dacoits and a police officer got injured in a firing incident in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Pirwadhaiin wee hours of Saturday, informed a police spokesman.
The maimed police officer was identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Zaheer while dacoits as Khalil and Ali Noor, who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment, he said.
According to him, police held two notorious dacoits Khalil and Ali Noor, the active members of Khan Baba gang three days ago for their involvement in more than 50 incidents of street crime. He said a police officer and the two dacoits got injured with firing of the members of dacoit gang. He said police also retaliated but the attackers managed to escape from the scene. He said police moved the injured dacoits and ASI to hospital for cure.
He said police have launched a manhunt to arrest the fleeing attackers. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounis appreciated the efforts of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division RaiMazhar and his team for arresting the members of dacoit gang. CPO also ordered the police to arrest the fleeing attackers. On the other hand, RattaAmral police held two dacoits and recovered weapons and cash from their possession. The detained accused have been identified as Musawar and Shehzad against whom cases were registered while investigation is on.