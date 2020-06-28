Share:

FAISALABAD - An automatic PCR machine, having the capacity of conducting 2,000 tests in 24 hours, has been unveiled at Allied Hospital’s Biosafety Level-3 Lab. Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Rifat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, MPA Adil Pervez Gujjar and Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Professor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry inaugurated the machine on Saturday.Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital Dr Khurram Altaf and other doctors were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner said that the provision of automatic machine would double the number of tests which was an important step taken by the Punjab Government. “There is no coronavirus test pending at the moment,” he said. The Vice Chancellor said that the machine was purchased at the total cost of Rs 9 million. “Previously the staff had to work on the manual machine, and it was feared it would harm them,” he said, and hoped that now the automatic machine will facilitate the staff.