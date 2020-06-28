Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Crimes Investigation Agency (CIA) po­lice have arrested an alleged thief wanted to police in 10 criminal cases, according to the officials.

The accused, a member of Afghani Gang, used to break into deserted houses in the area of BharaKahu police station. Rahmat­ullah was wanted to the local police in con­nection with 10 criminal cases registered at Islamabad police stations from time to time. According to the officials, the accused used to do recce of the abandoned houses before breaking into them. The police have recov­ered stolen LCD, cash, laptop and weapon from his possession and further investiga­tion is underway.

Meanwhile, local police have arrest­ed 14 persons during the last 24 hours, in its crackdown against drug-pushers and recovered huge quantity of narcot­ics, heroin and wine from them, a police spokesman said. Tarnol police arrest­ed three drug-smugglers namely Faree­doon, Muhammad Wali Khan and Sarwar Khan and recovered 5.250 kilogram her­oin and 9.474 kilograms hashish from their possession. A case has been regis­tered against them and further investiga­tion is underway. Karachi Company police arrested SheryaarMasih and recovered 10 litres of alcohol from him.

Shalimar police arrested two accused, Muhammad Latif and Imran, and recovered 520 gram hashish from their possession. Aabpara police arrested Mubashar Hassan and recovered one 9mm pistol from him. Bani Gala police arrested accused Rashid and recovered 120 gram hashish and one 30-bore pistol from him.