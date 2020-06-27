Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ellen DeGeneres declared she would ‘amplify voices of black people and people of color’ on her show as it won big at Daytime Emmy Awards. The virtual ceremony was hosted recently by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond of The Talk. ‘I have been doing the show for 17 years and we have a few more to go,’ said Ellen, 62, who is the recipient of 31 Daytime Emmys. Her program won best entertainment talk show against The Talk, GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Live With Kelly And Ryan.