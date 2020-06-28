Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to exempt feeders in smart lockdown areas from the load management.

The Power Division in the last couple of years has taken direct and far reaching steps throughout Pakistan to reduce theft and losses. Consequently even on high loss feeders theft and losses were reduced and load shedding was also reduced significantly. The Power Division in a press statement said that transmission system was not capable of transmitting more than 18000MW of electricity.

The capacity of the transmission system has been increased to almost 26000MW. At present an average load of more than 22000MW was being sustained successfully. All DISCOs have been instructed that no load shedding would be allowed in areas under Corona related smart lockdowns even if a feeder or feeders in that area were high loss feeders.