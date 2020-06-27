Share:

ISLAMABAD-The footwear exports from the country witnessed an increase of 4.29 percent during the eleven months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported footwear worth $114.860 million during July-May (2019-20) against the exports of $110.140 million during July-May (2018-19), showing a growth of 4.29 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of footwear also increased by 12.62 percent by going up from 11,887 metric tons to 13,388 metric tons, according to the data.

Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear increased by 1.83 percent as it surged from $95.665 million last year to $97.413 million during the current year.

The canvas footwear exports of the country stood at just $ 0.351 million during the current year against $ 0.245 million during last year, showing increase of 43.27 percent.

Likewise, the exports of all other footwear commodities also rose by 20.14 percent during the period under review as these went up from $14.230 million last year to $17.096 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the footwear exports witnessed decreased of 33.98 percent during the month of May 2020 compared to the same month of last year.

The footwear exports during May 2020 were recorded at $6.428 million against the exports of $9.736 million in May 2019.

During the period under review, the leather and canvas footwear exports decreased by 29.95 and 100 percent respectively.

In addition the exports of all other footwear commodities also decreased by 56.87 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear however witnessed an increase of 57.59 percent during May 2020 as compared to the exports of $4.079 million in April 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather increased by 73.38 percent and the export of canvas and all other footwear decreased by 100 and 15.13 percent respectively.