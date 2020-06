Share:

Karachi - Former Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Syed Munawwar Hasan was laid to rest at Sakhi Hasan graveyard on Saturday. He passed away after a protracted illness at a local hospital on Friday. His funeral prayer, led by JI Ameer Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, was offered at Eid Gah Ground Nazimabad. A large number of party leaders, workers besides people belonging to all walks of life attended the funeral prayers. A party official said that all precautionary measures were taken in light of COVID 19 during tje funeral prayers and burial at Sakhi Hasan cemetery. Among prominent leaders who attended the funeral prayer were JI central leaders, Liaquat Baloch, Prof Muhammad Ibrahim, Rashid Naseem, Asadullah Bhutto, Dr Mairajul Huda, Ameer-ul-Azeem, Muhammad Asghar, MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, member Azad Kashmir Assembly, Abdul Rasheed Turabi, Sheikhul Hadith, Abdul Malik, Abdul Ghaffar Umer, Mumtaz Sehto, Secretary Jamia Binooria Mufti Noman, PML-N leader Nihal Hashmi and Khawaj Tariq Nazeer. Also present at the funeral were leaders from MQM-P Amir Khan, PSP Arshad Vohra, MQM-H Afaq Ahmad, JUI-F Qari Muhammad Usman, Maulana Ghias, JUP Qazi Ahmad Noorani, JUI-S Hafiz Ahmad Ali, JI Azad Kashmir ameer Dr Khalid Mahmood, Mualana Umer Sadiq, Mualana Abdul Kareem Abid,