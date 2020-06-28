Share:

KARACHI - The opposition parties in Sindh Assembly on Saturday rejected the Sindh government’s budget for the next financial year 2020-21 here.

The opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) said in a press conference that they rejected the budget. Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah could not reply to questions raised by the opposition benches during his budget speech. He said that earlier Asif Ali Zardari was termed as Mr.10 percent and now he was being called as 90 percent.

PTI Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on the occasion said that children were dying of dog bites because of the non-availability of vaccine. He alleged that wheat was also being stolen from government depots. He asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led government to answer the corruption committed in 12 years.

MQM- Pakistan Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel said that the provincial government presented a dictatorial budget in which not a single project was given to Karachi. MQM- Pakistan MPA Mohammed Hussain said that Karachi and other urban areas had been neglected in the budget.

GDA Parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Hasnain Mirza said that the government spent excessively and the Chief Minister got those expenditures approved in the supplimentary budget.