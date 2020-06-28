Share:

Israeli police on Saturday arrested a Palestinian carrying a knife at the Qalandia checkpoint between Ramallah and Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

Border guards stopped two young Palestinians approaching the checkpoint after arousing their suspicion, Israeli Channel 12 reported.

A knife was found with one of them, the channel said, adding that the two youths were taken into custody for questioning.

The Times of Israel newspaper said two security guards sustained minor injuries while detaining the knife-wielding Palestinian.