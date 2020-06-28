Share:

ATTOCK - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Over­seas Pakistanis Syed Zu­lfiqar Abbas Bokhari has said that gas facili­ty will soon be provid­ed to those villages of Jand tehsil situated with­in 5 km radius of Dakhni Oil Field and installation of gas meters of Chha­pri village will be start­ed next week benefitting hundreds of families of the area. He said this af­ter ground breaking cer­emony of gas supply to DhokLoharan.

On the occasion, Chair­man Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Spokesperon PTI Qazi Ah­mad Akbar, Malik Khur­ram Ali Khan, PTI Pres­ident Tehsil Jand Malik Naveed,FaridKhattak, Ajab Khan Awan, Focal Person PTI Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhariand other notables were present. He said that this tehsil is un­der developed and efforts are being made to bring it at par with developed te­hsils of the district.

ZulfiBokhari saidthat widening and carpet­ing of JandKhunda 38km road has been start­ed and will be complet­ed within a short peri­od of time at the cost of Rs 1016.941 million and said that this road will be completed in five phas­es from Khunda to Tahl­iAda, from Tahli Ada foMithial, from Mithi­al to PindSultani, from PindSultani to Rangli and Rangli to Jand.

This road will benefit thousands of people of the area. He said that the wid­ening and carpeting of this road was a long-stand­ing demand of the peo­ple of Jand and said that this road will also bene­fit those hailing from Ko­hat and surrounding are­as traveling to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Bokhari said that in the first phase 13 km road from Jand to Rangli will be carpeted while in the next phases, 25 km long road from Rangli to Mith­ial, Tahli Ada and Khun­da will be carpeted. He said after carpeting of this road people of the area will have better traveling facilities and their pre­cious time will be saved while accidents could also be controlled.

While talking about ed­ucational facilities of the area he said that soon a technical college will be established in Jand and the issue has been taken up with Punjab govern­ment and codal formali­ties are being completed. He said gas facility will be provided tovillageB­handarKaramsher also for which formal approv­al has been given.

ZulfiBokhari said the priority of this govern­ment is to ensure maxi­mum facilities to the peo­ple specially those living in far flung areas. Zu­lfiBokhari also visited the under construction road to review the progress and quality of work of the road being carpeted. He directed the concerned officers to ensure quali­ty of the work and timely completion of the project. On the occasion, General Manager NHA North Pun­jab IftikharSajid briefed him about the progress and scope of the work.