ATTOCK - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari has said that gas facility will soon be provided to those villages of Jand tehsil situated within 5 km radius of Dakhni Oil Field and installation of gas meters of Chhapri village will be started next week benefitting hundreds of families of the area. He said this after ground breaking ceremony of gas supply to DhokLoharan.
On the occasion, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Spokesperon PTI Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Malik Khurram Ali Khan, PTI President Tehsil Jand Malik Naveed,FaridKhattak, Ajab Khan Awan, Focal Person PTI Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhariand other notables were present. He said that this tehsil is under developed and efforts are being made to bring it at par with developed tehsils of the district.
ZulfiBokhari saidthat widening and carpeting of JandKhunda 38km road has been started and will be completed within a short period of time at the cost of Rs 1016.941 million and said that this road will be completed in five phases from Khunda to TahliAda, from Tahli Ada foMithial, from Mithial to PindSultani, from PindSultani to Rangli and Rangli to Jand.
This road will benefit thousands of people of the area. He said that the widening and carpeting of this road was a long-standing demand of the people of Jand and said that this road will also benefit those hailing from Kohat and surrounding areas traveling to Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
Bokhari said that in the first phase 13 km road from Jand to Rangli will be carpeted while in the next phases, 25 km long road from Rangli to Mithial, Tahli Ada and Khunda will be carpeted. He said after carpeting of this road people of the area will have better traveling facilities and their precious time will be saved while accidents could also be controlled.
While talking about educational facilities of the area he said that soon a technical college will be established in Jand and the issue has been taken up with Punjab government and codal formalities are being completed. He said gas facility will be provided tovillageBhandarKaramsher also for which formal approval has been given.
ZulfiBokhari said the priority of this government is to ensure maximum facilities to the people specially those living in far flung areas. ZulfiBokhari also visited the under construction road to review the progress and quality of work of the road being carpeted. He directed the concerned officers to ensure quality of the work and timely completion of the project. On the occasion, General Manager NHA North Punjab IftikharSajid briefed him about the progress and scope of the work.