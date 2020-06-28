Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan has decided to reopen Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate all the Sikh pilgrims, officials said Saturday.

In a tweet on Saturday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has conveyed its readiness to the Indian side to reopen Kartarpur corridor on Monday on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Also, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf said that “We’re conveying to India that we’re ready to reopen Kartarpur corridor from Monday for Sikh pilgrims from India with putting in place the Standard Operating Procedures against spread of COVID.

In a twitter message Saturday, he said this initiative was taken as a special gesture given our commitment to interfaith harmony. He said Pakistan continues to stand for peace and hoped that the gesture be taken in right spirit.

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated on 09 November last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opening of the Corridor on the eve of the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak fulfilled the long awaited desire of Sikh devotees of the international community.

The Kartarpur Corridor is a true symbol of peace and religious harmony. This landmark initiative by the Government of Pakistan has been immensely appreciated by the Sikh community all over the world including India. The first Guru of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Saheb, had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur. The Corridor was temporarily closed on 16th of March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the religious places are gradually opening up around the world, Pakistan has also made necessary arrangements to reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

To ensure adherence to the health guidelines, Pakistan has invited India to work out necessary SOPs for reopening of the Corridor.