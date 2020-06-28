Share:

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the first consignment of the ventilators made in Pakistan will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority this week.

Congratulating the NRTC on the acheivement, he said that three more designs are in the last phase of development.

He said that after the manufacture of these new ventilators, Pakistan will be among those countries which manufacture complex medical equipment.

Chaudhry Fawad said that all these machines will be according to the European Union Standards.