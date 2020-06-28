Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast drizzling in Karachi on Sunday morning.

The met office in its forecast for the city has predicted cloudy and humid weather with chances of drizzle.

The maximum temperature in Karachi today will likely to reach to 37 degree Celsius and humidity will be 53 percent in the air, according to the weather report. According to the met office, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country while rainfall with thunderstorm is likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly region.

Parts of upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Islamabad received rainfall with thunderstorm in last 24 hours.

Maximum rainfall reported at Islamabad (Syedpur 39mm, Zero Point 37mm and Golra 30mm), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 38mm, Chaklala 34mm), Bhakkar 29mm, Noorpur Thall 23mm and Murree 17mm.

The maximum temperature was recorded yesterday in Dadu and Mohen Jo Daro 47 degree Celsius, Sibi, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad 46 degree Celsius.

It is pertinent to mention here that the weather department has predicted above normal rainfall in Sindh southern parts of Pakistan including Karachi during this monsoon season.

Amid fears of urban flooding in Karachi during the predicted monsoon spell in the upcoming days, the Sindh government has imposed rain emergency across six districts of the city.