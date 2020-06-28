Share:

ISLAMABAD - While mentioning the recent acquisitions of platforms by Pakistan Navy, Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq has urged midshipmen and cadets to keep themselves abreast with the latest technologies in modern warfare and broaden their geo-strategic horizon along with professional competence.

He said this while addressing the passing-out parade of the 113th Midshipmen and 22nd Short Service Commission (SSC) Course held at the Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi, said a press release received here on Saturday.

The Vice Admiral congratulated the newly-commissioned officers for proudly joining ranks of maritime defenders of Pakistan. He advised the officers to remain grateful to Allah Almighty for the opportunity being bestowed upon them and remain resolute in taking up the sacred task of defending the motherland.

The chief guest also asked the young officers to put in their best to live up to the expectations of the nation in line with the Pak Navy traditions.

He applauded the friendly countries’ Midshipmen in absentia and also valued modest proceedings due the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19.

He also acknowledged the efforts and sacrifices of armed forces and pledged made towards safeguarding national sovereignty against any threat posed by the adversary.

While talking on Indian-Occupied Kashmir, the Vice Admiral valiantly underlined the unprecedented, unjust unilateral revocation of article 370 and malignant designs of the eastern neighbour.

He further highlighted that humiliation of our adversary on both internal and external fronts has bestowed more responsibility upon the Pakistan Armed Forces to respond befittingly, if provoked.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy highlighted salient features of officers’ high training standards that ensured confidence of friendly countries in Pakistan Naval Academy’s training.

He also advised the young sentinels to hold fast the core values of faith, character, courage and commitment, adopted in Pakistan Navy, while keeping the national interest as first and foremost.

Later, the chief guest gave away the prizes to the position holders. The prestigious ‘Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal’ was conferred upon Lt Arslan Tariq PN. Midshipman Abdul Rehman was awarded the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’ for his overall best performance whereas, Midshipman Ahmed Iqbal Bazmi won the ‘Academy's Dirk’. Officer Cadet Muhammad Hassan Jalal was awarded ‘Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold Medal’ and Officer Cadet Muhammad Usman Khan from Short Service Commission Course won the ‘Commandant Gold Medal’. The Proficiency Banner was reclaimed by Main Top Squadron.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was attended by limited number of guests, according to the officials.