LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday to set up a helpline for the guidance of patients in the province.

The minister gave these orders while chairing a very important meeting at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

Special Secretary PSH Department Ajmal Bhatti gave a presentation to the minister on the setting up of the Sehat Ghar and the reinvigoration of the Urban Primary Healthcare System in Punjab.

The minister said the Pilot of the Telemedicine Project will be launched in Lahore. She said Clinical Audit is extremely important for improvement in the healthcare services. Dr Yasmin said, “The Clinical Audit will bring visible improvement in healthcare service delivery.

The Sehat Ghar project will be initiated in seven districts of south Punjab. Patient satisfaction is the real success of any initiative. We have seen an increase in load on public sector recently due to improvement in facilities. The Sehat Ghars will be made fully functional after the provision of necessary facilities. The idea behind setting up of Sehat Ghar is to provide health services in all areas of Punjab.”