KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday announced to culminate its sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly over lack of funding for uplift projects in the provincial budget for Karachi, which contributed 95 percent in the Sindh’s exchequer.

Addressing a presser on the third and last day of the sit-in, MQM-P Parliamentary Leader in the Sindh Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jamil said that they had apprised the PPP delegation that Karachi contributed 95 percent in the provincial exchequer and should get its due share in the uplift projects.

“We apprised the PPP delegation that we will not allow injustice with the people of Karachi and continue to raise their voice for urban centers of the province,” he said.

While announcing to culminate the ongoing sit-in, Kanwar Naveed said that they would be extending the sphere of the protest to other parts of the province especially in Karachi’s neighbourhoods, once the pandemic is over.

“These protests will not only witnesses participation from MQM-P activists and leaders but masses from the urban centers will also be invited to join it for raising voice against the injustice meted out to them from the provincial authorities,” he said.

The MQM-P leader said that PPP had ruled the province for the last 12 years but was yet to launch any public-interest project in the city during the said period. “This shows their negligence towards the city,” he said.

He said that although the sit-in culminated today, however, they would launch a large scale public movement for their rights after a brief gap.

Moreover, several political leaders and members of the trade communities visited the sit-in of MQM-P outside the Sindh Assembly.

They lauded the party’s efforts for raising its voice against injustices and biased attitude of the PPP-led Sindh government towards the urban centers.