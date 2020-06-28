Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Asif on July 3 (Friday) in a housing society scam. Khawaja Asif has been directed to appear before the NAB Lahore on coming Friday. The PML-N was earlier summoned in the same case, however, he did not appear before the NAB probe team informing through his lawyer that he was busy in the national assembly budget session. Kh. Asif is accused of selling more land than he possessed. The family members of Khawaja Asif are also allegedly involved in the case. Earlier in June 2019, the NAB had summoned Khawaja Asif’s wife Mussarat Asif and son Khawaja Asad for interrogation in the Cantt Housing Scheme, Sialkot, corruption case. The NAB Rawalpindi had also investigated Khawaja Asif in a case of assets beyond known source of income and recorded his and his family members’ statements. The NAB had also gathered the bank accounts and assets details of Khawaja Asif and his family from the State Bank of Pakistan and Election Commission of Pakistan.