Share:

ISLAMABAD - Non-toxic, flame-retardant composite material based on bio-epoxy made from plant-source tannic acid. 99% eco-friendly recycling within tens of minutes merely by dissolving in water.A flame-retardant carbon-fiber-reinforced composite material has been developed. Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) announced that a research team from its Institute of Advanced Composite Materials, headed by Dr. Yong chae Jung used plant-originated tannic acid* to develop a flame-retardant carbon fiber-reinforced plastic** (CFRP), and also presented a method for its eco-friendly recycling.