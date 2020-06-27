Share:

ISLAMABAD- Kelly Asbury, best known for directing Academy Award-nominated animation films -- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002) and Shrek 2 (2004) -- has died at the age of 60. The Texas native passed away at his home in Los Angeles of complications from abdominal cancer. ‘He was one of the most admired and beloved people in the industry,’ his representative, Nancy Newhouse Porter of Newhouse Porter Hubbard. Asbury’s work helming and voicing characters on Shrek 2 helped make the sequel a massive blockbuster, raking in $919.8 million on a $150 million budget, while garnering Oscar and Annie Award nominations.