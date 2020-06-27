Share:

ISLAMABAD-Dot Republic Media, one of the biggest YouTube MCN (Multi-Channel Network) in the region, in collaboration with their talent partner Alchemists, has announced the launch of ‘Creators One Fitness’, a first of its kind fitness platform in Pakistan. As the current situation continues to cause hindrance in the health and fitness regimes for people across Pakistan, the popularity of the digital fitness space has grown considerably over the past few months. According to Google’s What is Pakistan Searching For? Report, the search interest for “health clubs” has increased by 1.5x and “fitness classes” by 189%. It has also seen a jump in “gym at home” searches by 125%, and “home workouts” by 80%. C1 Fitness is an all-in-one digital platform shaping the future of fitness, nutrition, and wellness of the Pakistani Audience lead by Pakistan’s finest fitness influencers and enthusiasts. Keeping the trends in mind, this platform is an intimate digital space that empowers and enables Pakistan’s top fitness creators and experts to follow their passion and inspire their audience to achieve their health and fitness goals. It will be providing access to unique and purposeful fitness and nutrition-related content to the viewers.