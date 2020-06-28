RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested the man involved in killing his two sons and a daughter by putting them in a trunk in DeraMulim, the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Jatli, informed a police spokesman.
He said the accused has been identified as Noor Muhammad, who was arrested at Rohri Railway Station with help of Railways Police while he was travelling to Karachi.
The man confessed before investigators killing his two sons and a daughter, he said. Meanwhile, police have also registered a murder case against him on complaint of his wife NayyerYasmin, he said. In the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant told police that she got married with Noor Muhammad some 13 years ago and had two sons and three daughters.