RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested the man involved in killing his two sons and a daugh­ter by putting them in a trunk in DeraMulim, the jurisdiction of Police Sta­tion (PS) Jatli, informed a police spokesman.

He said the accused has been identified as Noor Muhammad, who was ar­rested at Rohri Railway Station with help of Rail­ways Police while he was travelling to Karachi.

The man confessed be­fore investigators kill­ing his two sons and a daughter, he said. Mean­while, police have also registered a murder case against him on complaint of his wife NayyerYas­min, he said. In the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant told police that she got married with Noor Mu­hammad some 13 years ago and had two sons and three daughters.