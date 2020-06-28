Share:

HYDERABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President, Imran Qureshi on Saturday condemned the police raid at a center of Ehsas Kifalat Program few days ago and asked the provincial government to take notice. In a statement issued here, he said the provincial government should help the center to ensure just distribution of the financial grant among the poor beneficiaries of the program.

He said when the party received complaints of corruption, he himself visited the center to collect information, adding that PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh also raised the issue in the Sindh Assembly.

Qureshi said the PTI brought the real issue to the knowledge of the provincial authorities after which SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio suspended Sub Inspector Abdul Wahab Abbassi.