DADU - Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Ashique Zounr has lashed out at the Sindh government, saying that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) seniors and its provincial government has only looted the national exchequer and usurped the rights of common people, instead of facilitating them.

Zounr, who is also a local councilor, said here on Saturday that people of the province were deprived of their basic rights, including health and education. “They are even deprived of clean drinking water,” he regretted.

The PTI leader further said that the provincial government had also made compromises on the rights of growers and failed to fix reasonable support prices for their crops. “Furthermore, the faulty drainage system as well as the failure to protect the life and property of people has also created an uncertain situation,” he added.

Zounr alleged that the PPP leaders looted billions of rupees by operating fake accounts in the names of poor people. “The Sindh government has protected the interests of vested elements and has launched the projects which have destroyed the economy of the province,” he regretted.