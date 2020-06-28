Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government is all set to approve the finance bill for 2020-21 on Monday [29th June], as it has approved all demands for grants relating to different ministries by Saturday evening.

Though the government is confident that it will pass the federal budget, yet it would had to face strong protests by opposition parties on the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The opposition threatened that if the government did now withdraw the increase, it should be ready to face strong protest on the floor of the house MQM-P, an important ally, also hinted at joining opposition in its protest tomorrow [Monday]. The house approved demands for grants relating to different ministries.

Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub, clarified the increased prices of petroleum products in Pakistan were still lowest in the South Asia.

"The price of petrol increased by 112 percent over last forty-six days in international market. The price of OPEC basket increased by 46 percent last month,” he said.

About power-outages, he informed the house that load-shedding was in areas where losses were very high. “Our focus is to improve distribution and transmission system,” he said.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said the government would frame a new auto policy next year. He assured the new policy would focus on ensuring better safety standards in the vehicles and localisation of the industry.

About FATF, the Minister said the issue was mishandled by the previous government. He, however, said Pakistan had met the majority of the FATF conditions.

Earlier, Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam said a mechanism is being evolved to provide fertilizers and other inputs including tractors and pesticides to the farmers at reduced rates.