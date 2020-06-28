Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and projects of public welfare as well as working relationship. Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to serve the people of the Punjab and said that journey of public service would be taken ahead with more speed. They said that both the allies would remain together and no one would be allowed to create hurdle in the mission of providing relief to the people. Usman Buzdar said that PML-Q was an ally and were working together with PTI. He said that the opposition always resorted to point scoring at every critical juncture, including coronavirus pandemic. He said that the opposition parties were confused. He lauded the services of Ch. Parvez Elahi for conducting the parliamentary proceedings of the House in an efficient manner. He said that Speaker set a new precedent by running the House in a balanced manner and his parliamentary services were commendable and he played his due role for taking the members along. Ch Parvez Elahi said that the Punjab government had presented a better and balanced budget in such a difficult economic situation.

He also congratulated Chief Minister and his team for presenting a tax free budget. He said that he was seeing Punjab moving fast on the road to progress and development. He said that PML-Q was the ally of PTI and would remain so. He said that the opposition put the project of public welfare at the stake of their ego. He said the opposition had no credibility among the people.