LAHORE - Punjab government has released the data and statistics of the treatment facilities being offered at all hospitals of the province on the directives of the Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, 7,464 beds, out of 8,958 reserved for the COVID-19 patients, are unoccupied at Punjab’s government hospitals.

In Lahore’s government hospitals, 1,882 beds are unoccupied out of 2,359 reserved.

Secretary SHME Barrister Nabeel Awan said that in Punjab’s isolation wards, 5181 beds are available, out of 5927 reserved for the coronavirus patients.

In Isolation Wards of Hospitals in Lahore, 1501 beds are unoccupied out of 1633 reserved for COVID-19 patients.

In the High Dependency Units in entire Punjab, 1907 beds are unoccupied out of 2599 reserved for Corona patients whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s Hospitals, 283 beds are unoccupied out of 521.

Similarly, in entire Punjab 375 ventilators are available out of 574 reserved whereas in Lahore, 102 ventilators are unoccupied out of 210 reserved for Corona patients, the Secretary SHME added.

On directions from the Health Minister the facilities are being scaled up for COVID-19 patients across the province.