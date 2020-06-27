Share:

ISLAMABAD -An artificially intelligent humanoid robot has nabbed the leading role in a $70 million (£56.4 million) upcoming Hollywood sci-fi movie, titled ‘b’. Erica, the eerily human-like android actress, will play the role of a genetically-modified superhuman who goes on the run with the scientists who created her. The electric leading lady is understood to have shot her first scenes for the movie in Japan last year — with the rest of the film scheduled to be shot next year. Erica — who made her public debut back in 2015 — is the brainchild of roboticist Hiroshi Ishiguro of Japan’s Osaka University, who calls his creation the world’s ‘most beautiful and human-like android.’