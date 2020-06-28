Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Safety kits were distributed among 48 disabled persons for their better healthcare in collaboration with Handicap International on Saturday. In this connection, a ceremony was held at the social welfare office, Kot Addu to disburse the kits among the special persons so that they could enhance their immunity and thus protect themselves from the coronavirus. The kits distributed included sanitizers, facemasks and other basic items. Special kids, on the occasion, also presented bouquets to frontline heroes, who are fighting against Covid-19, including doctors, paramedical staff, social workers and media persons.