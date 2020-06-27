Share:

ISLAMABAD-Shaan-e-Pakistan announces nomination voting for the 2nd Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievements Awards (SEPMA) are now live. The award show and the events leading up-to it have shifted online, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show, led by Huma Nassr has brought musicians of all genres together, providing them with the opportunity to be heard on a global scale. After SEPMA 2019, this year the team pledges to do the same without being held back by physical boundaries, curating a digitally executed endeavor like no other. The music categories for the 2020 SEPMA Awards are as follows: Best Traditional music, Best Sufi music, Best Pop music, Best Indie music, Best Hip Hop, Best Rock music, Best EDM music, Best Jingle & Individual musicians.