MIRPURKHAS - A youth was killed of a snake bite here at village Chaudhry Ghulam Muhammad Arain near Mirwah Gorchani town on Saturday.

As per reports, 25-year-old Akhtar Baloch was bitten by a snake while he was working in a field.

Snake’s poison soon spread in his body as a result of which his condition deteriorated, and he later died at a nearby hospital.

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging: Assistant commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kanio along with drug inspector and police officers carried out raids at over a dozen medical stores in the city on Saturday and imposed fines on their owners of worth Rs25,000 for overcharging.