

KARACHI – A large number of coastal community women and men on Wednesday thronged the traditional jetties in Karachi to lead the processions to condemn the sale of islands.

Boat crews extending their support joined demonstrations, which attracted other people in the neighborhoods.

Hundreds of people hailing from marine and inland waters gathered in their areas to mark the protest, expressing the solidarity with the people in Ibrahim Hydri and Rehri, who may lose their routes to the open sea in case the development initiated by foreign investors.

A major rally launched from Ibrahim Hydri and culminated to Rehri Mayan attracted hundreds of women, carrying their babies came to travel from one jetty to the other to mobilize them how they are being deprived of their ancestral rights.

Smilar rallies were taken out in Hyderabad, Sanghar, scattered waters of Umerkot, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Kashmore and others to show strength against the deal, inked by the previous PPP-led government.

Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) activists and office-bearers led the processions to condemn the government, which is depriving local people of their basic rights and putting them vulnerable to face displacement and destruction.

“We will not allow the government to put our natural resources at sale, specially oppose deal on twin islands—Dingi and Bundar, which are the places where hundreds of fisher people live for weeks and months,” said Majid Motani, a senior boat captain and community leader from Hydri.

“Our lives and livelihoods are stake because of discrimination with coastal communities. We are facing frequent warning calls of cyclones, tsunamis and disasters,” he said.

Mangroves are being cleaned along 129-km long Karachi coast and despite our cry nobody from the government is paying heed to save these resources. We will not accept this kind of development which may push our families out of their areas, he said.

Tahira Ali appealed to women that this is time to come forward and show their power while casting votes to favourable candidates to save our resources. We will not vote to the coward PPP candidates who never come for rescuing our children, while in difficult time.

She said women would lead the movement as they had talent and potential to talk to the parliamentarians and those challenging our resources.

The women traveled long distance, calling it the day of protests for the fishers, farmers and herders.

In Hyderabad, Mustafa Meerani, Muhammad Mallah, Amjad Mallah and others led the rally, which attracted a large number of people hailing from different fresh water bodies.