







ISLAMABAD - Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad celebrated 42nd National Day with due fervour.

The day’s programme began with the hoisting of national flag at the chancery. A discussion on the significance of National Day was held during the occasion followed by a reception ceremony.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla attended the event as its Chief Guest.

The Bangladeshi High Commissioner Sohrab Hossain and his wife Rawshanara Hossain hosted the reception.

People from different walks of life attended the event.