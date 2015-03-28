PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested Saeed Khan alias "Kala", Patwari of Revenue Department Peshawar. The accused accumulated huge assets amounting to Rs16.927 million both moveable and immoveable disproportionate to his legal sources of income.

The accused person has benami property of 9 kanals 10 Marla in the name of his mother. He later transferred the same to his brothers' name and then to himself. Later on, he constructed a house with the cost of Rs2.380 million. Furthermore, wife of the accused also received a bungalow worth Rs2.500 million situated in Momin Town from her mother with no justification of transaction with him. The accused has benami motor car XLI 1300 CC purchased in 2008 in the name of his mother and also millions of rupees has been credited to the accounts of the accused from different sources and his wife which he failed to justify.

Moreover, NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also arrested Qazi Muhammad Abu Bakar of Islamic Investment Company Limited who in the garb of Islamic mode of business i.e. Mudaraba / Musharaka Business allegedly cheated public at large and looted Rs47.11 million rupees from innocent people fraudulently.