LAHORE - SEPCOIII and GE Power successfully completed a Reliability Run Test (RRT) at the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant in Jhang, which is likely to start its regular power generation in April, 2018.

The RRT is a critical milestone towards the completion of the plant, which is being developed by the government through the National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL).

The project is among the largest gas-fired combined cycle plants in the country, expected to add up to 1,230 megawatts (MW) to the national grid - the equivalent power needed to meet the electricity needs of up to 2.5 million Pakistani homes.

SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd (SEPCOIII) is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project, responsible for setting up the power plant. SEPCOIII is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Construction Corporation of China with a professional engineering enterprise in the electric power sector and includes EPCO, EPC, BOT, BOO and PMC.

"We are committed to meeting the growing demand for power in Pakistan to drive industrial growth, economic progress and the welfare of our people," said Rashid Mahmood Langrial, CEO of NPPMCL. "I am pleased to note that working together with SEPCOIII and GE, we are setting up the Haveli Bahadur Shah project maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence. The facility will soon help to meet up to 20 percent of the energy shortfall in the country."

Wang Zengxu, Project Director of HBS 1230 MW RLNG Combined Cycle Power Plant Project from SEPCOIII said, "Almost as large as 65 football fields, more than 10 million-man hours and staff from over 35 countries came together to set up the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant."

The technology is also being used at Pakistan's upcoming Bhikki and Balloki Power Plants. Together, HBS, Bhikki and Balloki will add up to 3,600 MW to Pakistan's grid, going a long way towards helping the government realize its goal under Vision 2025 to enhance access to electricity to over 90 percent of the population.