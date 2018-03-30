Share:

ACCA holds Leadership Conversation in Lahore

LAHORE (PR): ACCA’s Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) 2018 was held in Lahore on Tuesday and was the last of a series of conferences held previously in Islamabad and Karachi. The conversations were based on the theme ‘Collective Vision for an Emerging Pakistan’ with the main aim of formulating forward- thinking policy choices to drive economic growth and social development in Pakistan.

Bruno Olierhoek, President OCCI and CEO Nestle Pakistan Limited, Dr Amjad Saqib, founder Akhuwat Foundation, Jahanzeb Burana, CEO PBIT, Hasnain Sheikh, chairman and CEO Inov8 Limited Pakistan, Hassan Daud Butt, project director/CPEC coordinator, Ministry of Planning and Development, Monis Rahman, CEO Rozee.pk, Omer Zaheer Meer, senior partner at MLCC, and Tughral T Ali, business head Branchless Banking FINCA, shared their perspectives for an emerging Pakistan and key strategic interventions which their organizations are undertaking. It was unanimously agreed by the conversation leaders and the delegates that realizing this agenda means collaboration between the private and the public sector.

ACCA has drawn a roadmap with key deliverables essential to setting the country in motion towards achieving economic prosperity. One of the big ticket items that everyone is discussing these days is the Belt and Road initiative. ACCA is playing its part by leveraging its global reach with belt and road countries. ACCA is undertaking several researches to share the key focus areas. In recent past, ACCA launched two reports; one around the Chinese perspective and the other is purely focused on the opportunity for Pakistan under CPEC.

The other main drivers of change that can create an impact include exporting services and professional and technical expertise. The extent to which shared services and BPO will significantly change the nature of today’s organisation cannot be underestimated. ACCA has been the thought leader when it comes to the concept of encouraging companies to adopting shared services or outsourcing models and managing talent.

ACCA works in public interest and ensures that the businesses operate as a force for good and it can only do that if it operates to strong ethical and professional standards. ACCA has 200,000 members across the globe and these members work all over the world to build the profession and make society fairer and more transparent. The actionable agenda and the collective vision of the conversation leaders at PLC resonate with the entire ACCA fraternity.

Sajjeed Aslam, Head of ACCA Pakistan said, “ACCA is known to be a strong champion of public value – acting in the public interest, promoting ethical businesses and growing economies. Sessions like these reflect ACCA’s commitment to knowledge sharing and capacity building.”

Emirates named ‘Airline of the Year’

LAHORE (PR): Emirates Airline has been named ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2018 Air Transport Awards. Emirates won the prestigious accolade based the evaluation from a jury comprised of executives and experts from different sectors within the aviation industry. Thierry Antinori, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Emirates, received the award on behalf of the airline. Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, with a network that spans 159 destinations in 85 countries.