MULTAN-The district administration constituted on Tuesday a special task force to launch crackdown on pharmacies involved in sale of counterfeit medicines and clinics of quacks. Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha issued order for launching the crackdown on quacks and those doing the business of fake medicines. He directed the health authorities to submit a daily report of crackdown. The team is consisted of drug inspectors and health officials.

Addressing a meeting, the DC said that those playing with the health and lives of people deserved strict action. He said that the Punjab Government had given district administration powers under Drug Act to punish those involved in the business of counterfeit drugs.

He said that the district administration took a number of steps to ensure supply of certified medicines to the hospitals and basic health centres. He directed drug inspections to immediately seal the clinics of all quacks in their areas and get registered cases against them. He declared that special branch and other security institutions would fully support health department in this drive.