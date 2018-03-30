Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has announced the establishment of a memorial of the "Martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir" in New Secretariat Chatter in AJK's capital town in the near future.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the prime minister directed all of the departments concerned to sketch a design of the monument to remember the martyrs within next one month for onward submission to his office.

Moreover, concerned departments are also advised to exhibit glimpses of martyrs including their intro and other historical documents in State Guest House Hall, Haider said in the statement.

Guest House building will be designed as a comprehensive Kashmir resource and information Centre, so state guests can be apprised of Kashmir freedom of movement besides Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. Earlier, the adjacent community hall was allocated for Kashmir freedom movement functions, will now recognized as "martyrs' gallery".

The AJK PM also directed that special salutation will be presented on national days in addition to designing schedule visits for all state's guests.

It is also expected that the Prime Minister with other cabinet members and chief secretary AJK will visit the said place and select a specific place for this purpose.

Raja Farooq Haider said that this monument is being built in remembrance of the sacrifices given by our brethren in occupied Kashmir, the first objective of the base camp and government is freedom movement of Kashmir. He said that incumbent government will utilize all of its resources to highlight Kashmir issue globally.

The prime minister said that we have not forgotten the sacrifices given for the freedom in occupied Kashmir. "Insha'Allah occupied Kashmir will get liberation soon" PM AJK hoped.

"Freedom movement in Jammu and Kashmir has given sacrifices for more than 5 million martyrs since 1947" Prime Minister maintained.

He added that more than 1 million martyrs have given sacrifices in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir since after 1989.

"These martyrs are our national heroes, and their sacrifices should be honoured and our young generation must be acquainting of them" PM further added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister called on Speaker, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Senior Minister Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, Minister for Public Works, Chaudhry Mohammad Aziz, Minister for Health, Dr Najib Naqi Khan and Minister for Education Barrister Iftikhar Gilani in Jammu and Kashmir House respectively.

In the meeting, amendments in Azad Jammu and Kashmir interim constitution Act 1974 were discussed in detail besides budget and ongoing expenses including security and government issues.