LOS ANGELES-Anais Gallagher has credited her modelling career to father Noel Gallagher, although she thinks she has been ‘’sustained’’ off her own back.

The 17-year-old model - the daughter of former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher - will be fronting the advertising campaign for the American fashion retailer’s Studio Collection which is launching on April 10 on the nastygal.com website.

It is the second in-house designed range from Nasty Gal and inspired by the brand’s favourite vintage finds and rock ‘n’ roll roots.

Anais’ campaign was shot at the famous Pink Motel in Los Angeles which has several rooms which have been designed to recreate the 50s and 60s eras and includes a 50s diner. The Pink Motel - which is no longer open to guests - has been used as a shooting location for several films, TV shows and music video’s including Ryan Gosling’s 2011 movie ‘Drive’, Bruce Willis’ 2004 comedy ‘The Whole Ten Yards’, ‘Dexter’,

‘The O.C.’ and Cee Lo Green’s ‘Forget You’ promo.

Nasty Gal was founded by Sophia Amoruso 10 years ago in a tiny San Francisco apartment and began with her finding vintage pieces to sell on eBay.

It has grown from those humble beginnings to sell new clothing, shoes and accessories under the company’s own label as well as the vintage items that cemented Nasty Gal’s reputation.