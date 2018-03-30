Share:

LAHORE - A Christian man was killed and a guard wounded critically during a clash involving doctors and attendants of a woman patient at the Lahore’s Services Hospital on early Tuesday.

Police registered a murder case against five doctors and several security guards after the attendant, identified as Suneel Saleem, succumbed to wounds at the hospital. The body was sent to morgue for autopsy. The condition of the guard was said to be serious till filing of this report.

According to the victim family, the clash erupted over poor service delivery at the gynecology department of the hospital. However, the hospital’s administration claims the fighting began when the hospital guards forced relatives of a patient to stop making video of the ward by using mobile phone.

Police rushed to hospital to control the situation amid severe fight. The clash badly disturbed service delivery at one of the leading public hospitals. The footage aired on local TV channels shows many people fighting each other in the corridor of the hospital amid hue and cry.

The provincial government ordered a ‘high-level’ inquiry into the incident as Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice and asked the health authorities to report him.

The murder case was registered with the Shadman police against doctors, guards, and other hospital staff on the complaint of Aneel Saleem, brother of Suneel Masih who was an employee of the National Highways and Motorways Police.

Those named in the murder case are Dr Saira, Dr Irfan, Dr Hassan, Dr Salman, and Dr Sahi in addition to several security guards. The complainant told the police that the doctor, during an argument, thrashed his sister who was undergoing labour pains. Another relative of the patient was also wounded during the clash. The police later handed over the body to the family for burial. No arrest was made yet.

On the other hand, the hospital management has also filed an application with the police for registration of a criminal case against relatives of the patient identified Kiran Kashif for creating lawlessness like situation in the hospital. According to the statement of Medical Superintendent, the relatives of a patient tried to make video but they were stopped by the guard on duty. “They threatened the staff on duty and called other relatives and the fight broke out.

“She (the patient) was admitted for monitoring but the patient insisted for an urgent induction of labour. She was examined and found to be vitally stable and not in labour,” the MS said. He said that a security guard Nawaz Dilbar was also beaten by relatives of the patient and he sustained multiple injuries.

“It is therefore requested that action against the relatives of patient Kiran Kashif may be taken,” reads the application submitted with the police by Dr Azhar Ejaz. The police are investigating the incident.

The deadly clash erupted at the same hospital where Chief Justice of Pakistan paid a surprise and asked the authorities to make sure that the highest quality of health care was provided to all patients.

Early this month, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Services Hospital to take stock of the situation and inquire after patients’ health. During his visit, the chief justice visited various wards.

Justice Saqib Nisar reviewed health facilities that were being provided to patients. “Doctor Sahib, there is room for a lot of improvement,” he said to one doctor. On that occasion, a woman also complained to the chief justice about lack of facilities at the hospital.