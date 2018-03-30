Share:

PARIS:- French actress Stephane Audran, best known for her leading role in the Oscar-winning “Babette’s Feast”, died Tuesday at the age of 85, her family told AFP. Although she also starred in Luis Bunuel’s 1972 classic “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie”, it was only in middle age that the great beauty became a big name internationally. As well as winning the best foreign film Oscar in 1989, “Babette’s Feast” — the story of a French refugee who introduces an uptight Danish community to the sensual joys of food — also won a Golden Globe and Audran a Bafta best actress nomination.