KARACHI - Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has said that people having dual nationality should be removed from government jobs and other sensitive responsibilities as their loyalties are divided and they can easily compromise the national interest of Pakistan anytime.

In a statement here Tuesday, he said that the whole nation welcomes the chief justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar for his bold judicial activism on the vital and sensitive national issues including appointment of the dual national on key posts in Pakistan.

He said ideally the government and parliament should have done this job but due to a non-performing government and a lacklustre parliament the apex judiciary has to take suo motu notices of these issues.

Shakoor said that many dual nationals who were given important slots in Pakistan in past only played the role of economic and security henchmen of the enemies and damaged the economy and national security of Pakistan gravely.

He said that dual nationals are not only present in the government sector but also in many other vital fields including banking, finance, commerce, healthcare, education and policymaking. He said the crucial NGO sector teemed with the dual nationals who are doing more harm than good to this country. He said the heads of many political parties also spend a lot of time abroad. They own huge properties abroad and their families also settled there.

Their loyalty to Pakistan is cosmetic and they could leave Pakistan in the next available flight if they feel them in trouble here due to their misdeeds.

He prayed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to continue action against the corrupt people who had looted the national wealth and shifted it to the foreign countries.