LOS ANGELES-Cardi B has taken to Instagram to reveal that her debut album - titled ‘Invasion of Privacy’ - will be released next week.

Cardi B’s debut album will be released next week. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker took to Instagram to show her fans the cover for her new album, ‘Invasion of Privacy’, which is set to be released on April 6. The highly anticipated album follows her trio of hit singles including ‘Bodak Yellow’, ‘Bartier Cardi’ and ‘MotorSport’, as well as guest appearances ranging from Bruno Mars’ ‘Finesse (Remix)’ to G-Eazy’s ‘No Limit’. Earlier this month, Cardi B - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - scooped two prizes at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, for Best New Artist and Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and not only did she thank her team, fiance Offset and her devoted fans, she also praised those who download her songs just to criticise her. Picking up the Best New Artist honour, she said: ‘’I want to thank my fans because even when I’m wrong, they be like, ‘She’s still right.’ I want to thank my haters, too. Because they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it. But it benefits me!’’

Meanwhile, Cardi previously revealed she is proud that hip-hop is ‘’always’’ in the charts. She said: ‘’In America, I always look at the charts. Hip-hop is always there. We are controlling the music industry. We control the fashion world. if the fashion comes from a runway or if a Caucasian woman is walking it, once a coloured person wears something, that’s when everybody wants to wear it.