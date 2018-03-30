Share:

islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finalized three more inquiries initiated against different officials to probe inefficiency and misconduct.

In the light of the findings of inquiries, various minor and major penalties have been imposed upon the employees found guilty while the officials on whom the charges could not be established have been exonerated. These orders have been issued in accordance with different clauses of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992 and after the approval of competent authorities.

According to the details, an inquiry conducted against Director (Administration) Capital Hospital, CDA, Dr. Khadija-tul-Kubra for using a stolen official vehicle has been finalized. According to the findings, allegations of negligence on her part were established and it was recommended by the inquiry committee to impose minor penalty of censure and recover the vehicle amount. These orders were issued with the approval of Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada being competent authority according to clause 8.04(a) (iii) of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992. However, the officer was granted the right of appeal in accordance with clause 20.01. The price of the stolen vehicle, worked out by the finance wing, has been deposited by the officer in the government exchequer.

Similarly, the inquiry against Director Coordination, Roshan Khan has also been concluded. In the light of recommendations of the inquiry committee and approval of Member Administration, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, officer Roshan Khan has been exonerated from the charges.

Another inquiry conducted against the Sub-Assistant, Hafeez Ur Rehman of Maintenance Directorate into the charges of using abusive language against Director Enforcement for removing encroachments from his house, has been finalized. The competent authority i.e Member Administration, CDA, Muhammad Yasir Peerzada after examining the record and recommendations of the inquiry committee has imposed major penalty reduction of pay scale upon Hafeez ur Rehman from PBS-14 to BPS-09.