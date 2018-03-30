Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said he has no time to reply to “nonsense” of opponents as he has to utilize all his energies to serve the public.

“Without paying heed to opponents’ criticism, I will not deviate from the mission of public service,” he added.

Talking to different delegations, the CM said that public service is his core mission and the journey of development will be continued.

He said: “The pivot of our politics is welfare of the masses and whatever is required to be done for national development and public prosperity will be done. We have worked day and night with utmost honesty and sincerity and the results of our dedicated efforts have started to appear.”

He continued: “In fact, political opponents have already given in to the historic agenda and development performance of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz . We have not made hollow claims. We served people with dedication and commitment.” “Punjab government is following a comprehensive program of developing health and education sectors. It is a historic achievement of the PML-N government that it has overcome the energy crisis and defeated terrorism.

“Meanwhile, completion of energy projects will not only promote industries but will also create new opportunities of employment and exports,” the CM said, reiterated his government’s resolve to carry on his mission of development and progress in larger public interest.

CM Shehbaz stressed the need for equipping the youth with latest knowledge for ensuring speedy development in the country.

Punjab spokesman rejects PTI blames

The Punjab government saved Rs270 million in the purchase of medicines to be provided to poor patients in the public hospitals, said spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he rejected the allegations of corruption levelled by the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf on the Punjab government.

He said said it was blatant lies which the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf leaders are habitual of telling over the years. He said previously the Imran Khan-led party levelled allegations by the word of mouth now it has put them into writing. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said it was in fact PTI government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that had purchased medicines at higher prices than the market value and that too from the companies which did not qualify the internationally set standards. Only this example is sufficient to expose the good governance of the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

While comparing Imran Khan with a fictional character Khappal Khan, the spokesman said Imran Khan only fudges the facts which he has been doing verbally earlier and now is doing in writing. Contrary to the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf allegations, he said, public service is the name of politics of Shehbaz Sharif and countless projects of public welfare speak volumes of this fact. Ahmad said the projects of Shehbaz Sharif are so attractive and beneficial to the public that even Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwais copying the Metro Bus project of Punjab and the Pakistan People’s Paty in Sindh.

Malik Ahmad also belied the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf allegations that no public hospital was set up in Punjab under Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said, in fact the Punjab government had established 17 additional hospitals including Tayyip Ardogan in Muzaffargarh and Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, in Lahore.

He said it was sad on the part of Imran Khan that he did not feel ashamed over telling lies. He said the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf is founder of dharna politics and its objective is nothing but creation of chaos and unrest in the country using every means.