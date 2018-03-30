Share:

rawalpindi - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday has forbid the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi from conducting re-examinations of two subjects, English and Physics, for the students of Matriculation.

The apex court also declared null and void the notification issued by Secretary Education Punjab after BISER had cancelled the two Matriculation exams of English and Physics and announced new dates after reports became viral on social media that the papers had been leaked.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Ibad-ur-Rehman Lodhi barred BISER from re-conducting the two exams while taking up a petition filed by Zahid Mehmood Raja and others.

The petitioners who have filed through Muhammad Afzal Khan Jadoon, Asif Mehmood Haider and Waheed Ahmed Rajpoor Advocates, told court that BISER had set up a total of 324 examination centres across the province to conduct SSC annual exam 2018 while two papers were leaked in just two centres established at Asghar Mall College and Choha Syedan School. They added that BISER management and employees were allegedly involved in the scam. They also informed court that the Punjab government had decided to take the exams again by April 4 and April 5 without holding any inquiry against the accused involved in paper leaking.

Muhammad Afzal Khan Jadoon advocate told the court that the government had not appointed any proper Chairman BISER while given the additional charge of Chairman BISER to Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal. Moreover, the government had also appointed a caretaker Chairman of the board which is illegal according to law.

LHC Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi during hearing of petition snubbed the controller examination of BISER and remarked that 1,24,000 students could not be punished for a crime committed by the management of board. He also remarked the secretary has no authority to issue notification without conduction inquiry. Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi had declared the notification issued by secretary as null and void and barred BISER from conducting the two papers again.

Meanwhile, All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Rawalpindi District President Abrar Ahmed Khan hailed the verdict of apex court.