Share:

islamabad - The allottees of plots in sector E-12 staged a protest demonstration against Capital Development Authority (CDA) at D-Chowk here for not starting development work in the sector which was launched by CDA back in 1989.

The allottees and their families participated in the protest organized by E-12 Action Committee. The protestors requested Chief Justice of Pakistan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, CADD minister and Chairman CDA for immediately starting development work in the sector. The rally led by the representatives of President Action Committee started from China Chowk and culminated at D-Chowk. The protestors briefed the media about sector E-12 plots which were allotted to the federal government employees on age-wise seniority in 1989. 4430 plots of different sizes were allotted by the CDA in 1989 but the authority failed to develop the sector.

PTI MNA Asad Umer, former JI MNA Mian Muhammad Aslam, Member Estate CDA Khushal Khan and others reached the spot to negotiate with the protesters. The protesters apprised them that the allottees had been living in rented houses and running from pillar to post to get the development work started but to no avail.

Both Asad Umer and Khushal Khan assured the matter will be resolved at the earliest. Addressing the protesters, Asad Umer termed CDA’s attitude unsatisfactory and added that the allottees had been striving for the last 30 years to get the development started in the sector.

He assured the protesters that he will raise the issue in the next standing committee meeting.