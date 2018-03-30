Share:

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday said that 89,500 polling stations would be set up across the country for conducting general elections this year.

This was stated during a briefing to ECP’s Planning Committee chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan. Apart from the four members of the ECPs, Secretary, provincial election commissioners and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements being made for holding the general elections including preparation of voters’ lists, printing of ballot papers, identification of polling stations and announcement of election results.

The meeting was informed that more than 14,000 display centres have been established across the country which will help facilitate registration of vote, omission of vote and correction of votes till April 14.