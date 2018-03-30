Share:

OKARA-A family put the dead body of an elderly woman, died at Depalpur THQ Hospital, on Kasur Road and protested against the staff negligence here the other day.

Talking to The Nation, they said that they had brought Sughran Bibi, 70, resident of Rasoolpur village near Mandi Ahmadabad to the emergency ward of Depalpur THQ Hospital in critical condition. The woman died while being treated by the medical officer. Relatives of the woman flew into a fury as they put the woman's body on Kasur Road and protested against medical officer Dr Kazim Pasha. They blamed him for delaying the operations which caused death of the woman. They demanded action against the doctor.

On the other hand, Dr Kazim Pasha maintained that woman died during treatment on account of cardiac arrest.

It also came to surface that before being carried to the THQ Hospital, the woman was examined by a private doctor at Mandi Ahmadabad Health Centre. Depalpur police reached the spot and assured the protesters of action against those found responsible for the death.

Vow to protect

overseas' rights

reaffirmed

It is the first and foremost responsibility of the state institutions to protect the rights of the overseas Pakistanis.

It was conveyed by MPA and Parliamentary Secretary on Excise and Taxation, chairman OPC Mian Munir and DC Dr Irshad Ahmad during an address to a meeting of the OSPC here the other day. The heads of district state departments presented 16 applications of Overseas Pakistanis out of which four were disposed of.

The remaining 12 applications had been sent to different departments concerned for scrutiny. The DC advised the officials concerned to resolve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.