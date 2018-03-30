Share:

LAHORE - South Punjab Forest Company and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi have signed an MoU to promote forestry research. Other objectives of this understanding include research collaboration and writing joint research papers and publications, proposal development, putting up efforts to improving the forest cover in assigned riverine, arid and irrigated areas of South Punjab through long-term forest monitoring, and supporting each other in achieving the overall goal of Public Private Partnership (PPP) in forestry sector.