LAHORE - Lady health workers continued sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday even after getting notification of payment of outstanding dues.

Like the last day, the sit in of hundreds of LHWs at Faisal Chowk caused worst traffic mess in the heart of the city throughout the day.

Expressing satisfaction over the development of release of outstanding dues, one group of LHWs appealed colleagues to call of protest. The majority, however, rejected the appeal and vowed to continue protest till issuance of notification regarding service structure.

Hundreds of LHWs from across the province continued sit in to press for the demands of scale upgrade and implementation of service structure.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with the demands, LHWs chanted slogans in favor of their demands and against the provincial government.

Sit-in at Faisal Chowk caused worst traffic mess on The Mall and adjoining roads. The closure of Faisal Chowk and Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to The Mall led to diversion of traffic to adjoining roads and this led to a massive traffic jam.

President of LHWs Association Rukhsana Anwar said that the protest would continue till acceptance of all demands. She demanded implementation of service structure and BPS-7 for LHWs.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, office bearers National Health Employees Association said that there was no need for continuing protest after approval of allocation for payment of outstanding dues.

Iram Zara, Asifa Javed, Shahnaz Akhtar, Farhat Jabeen and others said that they have been provided copy of notification. They said that there was no need of continuing protest as the department has already forwarded a summary regarding scale upgrade and service structure. They said that the protesters were carrying some political agenda.

They thanked Minister and Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department for helping in getting outstanding dues.